Jackson County Officials Strongly Recommend Voluntary Evacuation

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Jackson County Office of Emergency Services announced that they strongly recommend a voluntary evacuation for all residents living in low-lying flood-prone areas near any waterways, bayous, creeks, and drainages due to storm surge potential of 3-9 feet, or greater, above ground level in certain areas close to beach fronts and any inland waterways. This evacuation will be effective at 8:00AM Saturday, October 7th.

Also, the Jackson County American Red Cross 361 Emergency Shelters will be opening at 8:00AM Saturday, October 7th. Residents going to a shelter should bring medication, pillow change of clothes, snacks and all necessary personal essentials.

The Red Cross website http://www.redcross.org provides information about shelter guidelines, hurricane preparation, and a downloadable hurricane app.