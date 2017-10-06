Gulf Shores Issues Local State of Emergency and Mandatory Curfew

Gulf Shores, Ala – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft has issued a local State of Emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Nate

Gulf Shores officials urge all residents to have an emergency plan in place and should complete all final preparations overnight Friday as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly during the day Saturday.

The City of Gulf Shores, in conjunction with the City of Orange Beach, will enforce a mandatory curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. This curfew is in place for the safety of citizens due to expected hurricane-force winds during this time. All vehicles should stay off of roadways until the curfew has expired. Local businesses are asked to prepare and adjust for proper closing times to allow for employees to return home safely before the curfew begins.

Beginning Saturday, the following areas will be closed to the public until further notice:

 Gulf waters

 Gulf Shores public beaches and beach parking areas

 Gulf State Park pier

 All City facilities

 Jack Edwards National Airport (beginning at 8 p.m.)

Safety steps to consider:

 Secure all outside items such as patio furniture, umbrellas, awnings, and trash/recycling receptacles.

 Take all necessary precautions to secure boats in anticipation of 3’ to 5’ of storm surge.

 Drivers are encouraged to stay off the road Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

 Residents should be prepared with Hurricane Re-entry Decals in place on vehicles. Issuance of reentry decals will cease at 4 p.m. today.

 A limited amount of free sand for sand bags is available at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex located at 19025 Oak Road West (County Road 6 West). Sand bags and shovels are not provided, but may be purchased at local hardware and home improvement stores.

 Visit http://www.gulfshoresal.gov/Safe for additional emergency preparedness information.

City officials will continue to actively monitor developments with Tropical Storm Nate and will provide updates as they are available. Visit http://www.gulfshoresal.gov/NotifyMe and sign up to receive text or email alerts with the latest updates from the City of Gulf Shores.