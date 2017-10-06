Father Charged With Daughter’s Murder

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man is accused of killing his 13-year-old daughter whose body was found in a nature preserve nine days after he reported her missing.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Donna Lusczynski didn’t offer many details surrounding the death of Janessa Shannon while announcing 37-year-old Nahshon Shannon’s arrest on Thursday. He is charged with first-degree felony murder and aggravated child abuse.

He reported the girl missing July 3, a day after he says she vanished from his home. But the Tampa Bay Times reports investigators believe the girl’s life ended before she was reported missing.

Lusczynski says Shannon picked up the girl from her mother’s house on July 1. At some point, she says, they got into an argument, “ultimately ending in the death of Janessa.”

Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.

