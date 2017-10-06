Fairhope to Cut Water Service Along Mobile Bay Ahead of Storm

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope announced Friday that water service along County Road 1 from Highway 98 to the dead end will be shut off beginning Saturday at 5:30 p.m. City officials have determined that this is

City officials have determined that this is necessary in anticipation of a storm surge affecting the water system from Tropical Storm Nate.

Any damage to private water lines on piers situated near, or over, the Mobile Bay can cause a loss of water in the system and low pressure, or no water pressure at all. This situation can affect water customers throughout our system and could potentially trigger a water boil notice once water is restored.

We also ask wastewater customers with grinder pumps, who live in low lying areas along Mobile Bay or in drainage ways susceptible to flooding, to be aware of rising water flooding near your grinder pump system. If this occurs, please turn off the breaker to your grinder pump to avoid pumping Bay water or stormwater into our sewer system.