Crestview Preacher Foils Accused Car Thief

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Police say a would-be car thief is in Okaloosa County Jail facing charges of vehicle theft and battery following a Friday morning incident in Crestview.

Crestview Police officers responded to Robinson Ave and Ferdon Blvd., a block away from Central Baptist Church after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle. There they found suspect Cameron Marquise Patterson, 23, “on the ground being detained” by the church’s pastor Rev. Paul Mixon, and church employee Chad McCauley, “and other bystanders,” according to the incident report.

According to the police, a few minutes earlier, upon receiving notice from Mr. McCauley that the church’s black Honda sedan was stolen, Rev. Mixon, who is a Crestivew Police Reserve officer and chaplain with the agency, pursued the vehicle in his personal truck.

After blocking the car’s exit from a nearby alley, Rev. Mixon removed the keys from the vehicle and told the suspect to remain in the car. Mr. Patterson told Rev. Mixon “he had found the vehicle and was transporting it across the street,” according to the report.

However, Mixon told police, “Patterson then exited the vehicle and punched him in the left side of the face.” Rev. Mixon stated he then restrained Patterson on the ground until law enforcement arrived, the report stated.

Patterson was arrested and then transported to North Okaloosa Medical Center by Okaloosa County EMA after complaining of a possibly dislocated shoulder. After being released, he was transported to Okaloosa County Jail