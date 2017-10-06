Comedian Ralphie May dies after cardiac arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Standup comedian Ralphie May died Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest.

ABC News confirmed he passed away at a private home in Las Vegas after battling weeks of pneumonia.

May had cancelled a handful of shows over the last month in an effort to recover. He had performances throughout the remainder of 2017 as part of his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas and was scheduled to be in Nashville on Oct. 10.

May, who was just 45 years old, is survived by his wife, Lahna Turner, and children, April June May and August James May.