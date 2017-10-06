City of Orange Beach: Get Prepared Now for Nate

The City of Orange Beach issued the following statement Friday morning:

The City of Orange Beach continues to monitor the path of Tropical Storm Nate. The city encourages residents and visitors alike to be prepared. Beginning Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, a voluntary evacuation order has been issued for areas south of State Highway 182 (Perdido Beach Boulevard) and for all recreational vehicles (RVs) and motor homes on the island. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a State of Emergency and the Orange Beach City Council is scheduled to hold a specially called meeting at 4:45 p.m. Friday to considering approving a local state of emergency to ensure that proper resources and potential recovery needs are met.

 Now is the time to look over your hurricane preparedness list and make sure your supplies are well-stocked.

 Residents and local property owners are encouraged to secure all outside items around their properties, such as patio furniture, umbrellas, awnings, and trash/recycling receptacles.

 Boat owners should take all necessary precautions since a surge of 3 to 6 feet is expected.

 Drivers are encouraged to stay off the road Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

 Gulf waters will be closed to swimmers beginning on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 with double red flags flying due to strong rip currents and surf conditions.

 A limited supply of free sand and sand bags is available at the Orange Beach Public Works Department at 4400 William Silvers Parkway (Sportsplex Road), off Canal Road.

 Residents should be prepared with Hurricane Re-entry Decals in place on vehicles. For more information, call the Finance Department at 251-981-6096. (Please note, per city ordinance, if a tropical storm and/or hurricane warning is issued the issuance of Hurricane Decals will stop.)

For more information, call the Info Line at 251-980-INFO (4636). For emergencies, dial 9-1-1. For Hurricane Preparedness and Emergency Management information, visit: http://www.orangebeachal.gov.