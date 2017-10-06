Carnival Cruise Ship Itinerary Changes

(WKRG) — Here is the latest on the itinerary changes for Carnival Cruise ships in the Gulf affected by Tropical Storm Nate.
TROPICAL STORM NATE ITINERARY CHANGES
Oct. 5, 2017
CARNIVAL SENSATION (FOUR-DAY CRUISE FROM MIAMI)
Revised Itinerary Original Itinerary
Oct. 5 – Miami Miami
Oct. 6 – Key West Key West
Oct. 7 – At Sea Cozumel
Oct. 8 – At Sea Nassau
Oct. 9 – Miami Miami
CARNIVAL DREAM (SEVEN-DAY CRUISE FROM NEW ORLEANS)
Revised Itinerary Original Itinerary
Oct. 1 – New Orleans New Orleans
Oct. 2 – At Sea At Sea
Oct. 3 – At Sea At Sea
Oct. 4 – Mahogany Bay Mahogany Bay
Oct. 5 – Cozumel Belize
Oct. 6 – At Sea Cozumel
Oct. 7 – At Sea At Sea
Oct. 8 – New Orleans New Orleans
CARNIVAL TRIUMPH (FOUR-DAY CRUISE FROM NEW ORLEANS)
Revised Itinerary Original Itinerary
Oct. 5 – New Orleans New Orleans
Oct. 6 – At Sea At Sea
Oct. 7 – Key West Cozumel
Oct. 8 – At Sea At Sea
Oct. 9 – New Orleans New Orleans
CARNIVAL SPLENDOR (EIGHT-DAY CRUISE FROM PORT EVERGLADES)
Revised Itinerary Original Itinerary
Sept. 30 – Port Everglades Port Everglades
Oct. 1 – Princess Cays Princess Cays
Oct. 2 – At Sea At Sea
Oct. 3 – At Sea At Sea
Oct. 4 – Ocho Rios Ocho Rios
Oct. 5 – Grand Cayman Grand Cayman
Oct. 6 – At Sea Cozumel
Oct. 7 – At Sea At Sea
Oct. 8 – Port Everglades Port Everglades