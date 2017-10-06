Carnival Cruise Ship Itinerary Changes

WKRG Staff Published:
(Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)

(WKRG) — Here is the latest on the itinerary changes for Carnival Cruise ships in the Gulf affected by Tropical Storm Nate.

TROPICAL STORM NATE ITINERARY CHANGES

Oct. 5, 2017

CARNIVAL SENSATION (FOUR-DAY CRUISE FROM MIAMI)

Revised Itinerary                                            Original Itinerary

Oct. 5 – Miami                                                Miami

Oct. 6 – Key West                                          Key West

Oct. 7 – At Sea                                               Cozumel

Oct. 8 – At Sea                                               Nassau

Oct. 9 – Miami                                                Miami

 

CARNIVAL DREAM (SEVEN-DAY CRUISE FROM NEW ORLEANS)

Revised Itinerary                                            Original Itinerary

Oct. 1 – New Orleans                                     New Orleans

Oct. 2 – At Sea                                               At Sea

Oct. 3 – At Sea                                               At Sea

Oct. 4 – Mahogany Bay                                  Mahogany Bay

Oct. 5 – Cozumel                                            Belize

Oct. 6 – At Sea                                               Cozumel

Oct. 7 – At Sea                                               At Sea

Oct. 8 – New Orleans                                     New Orleans

 

CARNIVAL TRIUMPH (FOUR-DAY CRUISE FROM NEW ORLEANS)

Revised Itinerary                                            Original Itinerary

Oct. 5 – New Orleans                                     New Orleans

Oct. 6 – At Sea                                               At Sea

Oct. 7 – Key West                                          Cozumel

Oct. 8 – At Sea                                               At Sea

Oct. 9 – New Orleans                                     New Orleans

 

CARNIVAL SPLENDOR (EIGHT-DAY CRUISE FROM PORT EVERGLADES)

Revised Itinerary                                            Original Itinerary

Sept. 30 – Port Everglades                             Port Everglades

Oct. 1 – Princess Cays                                    Princess Cays

Oct. 2 – At Sea                                               At Sea

Oct. 3 – At Sea                                               At Sea

Oct. 4 – Ocho Rios                                         Ocho Rios

Oct. 5 – Grand Cayman                                  Grand Cayman

Oct. 6 – At Sea                                               Cozumel

Oct. 7 – At Sea                                               At Sea

Oct. 8 – Port Everglades                                Port Everglades

