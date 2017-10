UPDATE: A crew from the reality TV show ‘The First 48’, which has been following Mobile police homicide detectives in recent weeks, was filming at the scene early this morning. News 5 has reached out to Mobile Police for more information.

Original Story:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) Mobile police are investigating an overnight shooting in the 1600 block of Prairie Avenue.

Mobile police posted a photo of the scene on Twitter around one o’clock Friday morning.