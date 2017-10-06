BREAKING: Escambia County Orders Evacuations for Certain Residents

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County EMA has ordered evacuations for Zones A and B beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.
Here is a link to the current zone map: https://myescambia.com/docs/default-source/BeReadyDocs/evacuation_zones__routes_8-5×11.pdf
Evacuations are being called in preparation for potentially dangerous storm surge, not flooding or wind. Run from water, hide from wind.
If you live in a mobile home or have special needs, you should consider evacuation no matter the zone in which you live if evacuations are called in the county.It is important to decide now – know where you will go and how you will get there. Will you go to a friend or relative’s home, a hotel, or as a last resort, a public shelter? It is always easier to go tens of miles, not hundreds.
To look up your address online, click here: http://bit.ly/2vGzR1R. You can search by address or parcel number and then look for the “Emergency Management Report.” The address function is self-populating, so type slowly and then choose the address from the drop-down list.
Evacuation routes can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2eJAKzm.
The following shelters will be open at 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7. Please do not arrive before 8 a.m.:
Pet Friendly Shelter
– Molino Park Elementary School, 899 Highway 97
Special Needs Shelter Only
– West Florida High School Buildings 9, 25 & 26 2400 Longleaf Drive
General Population Shelters
– Jim Bailey Middle School, 4110 Bauer Road
– Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St.
– Marie Young/Wedgewood Community Center, 6405 Wagner Road
If you go to a shelter, you will need to take the following items to support you and your family:
- A change of clothing, rain gear and sturdy shoes
- Toiletries and personal items
- Blankets or sleeping bags and pillows
- ID and any important papers
- Games, toys or books for children
- Books for adults
- Special items for infants or elderly family members
- Any special dietary needs & nonperishable foods for snacks
- Battery-operated radio, flashlights and plenty of spare batteries
- Prescription medications or any over-the-counter medications you normally take
Vist the Escambia County website for any information during storm here: https://myescambia.com/our-services/public-safety/beready
The Escambia County Commission enacted a local state of emergency at their Oct. 5 regularly scheduled board meeting. Declaring a local state of emergency allows the county to make formal requests to the state and FEMA for assistance if needed.
The Citizen Information Line is open 24 hours a day until further notice. Residents with questions may call 850-471-6600.