BREAKING: Escambia County Orders Evacuations for Certain Residents

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County EMA has ordered evacuations for Zones A and B beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

Here is a link to the current zone map: https://myescambia.com/docs/default-source/BeReadyDocs/evacuation_zones__routes_8-5×11.pdf

Evacuations are being called in preparation for potentially dangerous storm surge, not flooding or wind. Run from water, hide from wind.

If you live in a mobile home or have special needs, you should consider evacuation no matter the zone in which you live if evacuations are called in the county.It is important to decide now – know where you will go and how you will get there. Will you go to a friend or relative’s home, a hotel, or as a last resort, a public shelter? It is always easier to go tens of miles, not hundreds.

To look up your address online, click here: http://bit.ly/2vGzR1R. You can search by address or parcel number and then look for the “Emergency Management Report.” The address function is self-populating, so type slowly and then choose the address from the drop-down list.

Evacuation routes can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2eJAKzm.

The following shelters will be open at 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7. Please do not arrive before 8 a.m.:

Pet Friendly Shelter

– Molino Park Elementary School, 899 Highway 97

Special Needs Shelter Only

– West Florida High School Buildings 9, 25 & 26 2400 Longleaf Drive

General Population Shelters

– Jim Bailey Middle School, 4110 Bauer Road

– Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St.

– Marie Young/Wedgewood Community Center, 6405 Wagner Road

If you go to a shelter, you will need to take the following items to support you and your family:

A change of clothing, rain gear and sturdy shoes

Toiletries and personal items

Blankets or sleeping bags and pillows

ID and any important papers

Games, toys or books for children

Books for adults

Special items for infants or elderly family members

Any special dietary needs & nonperishable foods for snacks

Battery-operated radio, flashlights and plenty of spare batteries

Prescription medications or any over-the-counter medications you normally take

Vist the Escambia County website for any information during storm here: https://myescambia.com/our-services/public-safety/beready

The Escambia County Commission enacted a local state of emergency at their Oct. 5 regularly scheduled board meeting. Declaring a local state of emergency allows the county to make formal requests to the state and FEMA for assistance if needed.

The Citizen Information Line is open 24 hours a day until further notice. Residents with questions may call 850-471-6600.