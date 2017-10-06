Baldwin County Readies for Nate; Curfew and Voluntary Evacuation

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A voluntary evacuation is in effect along parts of Baldwin County. Non-residents, RVs, campers and mobile homes are being encouraged to leave the area until the storm passes.

David Monson is taking that advice. Once the storm track shifted closer to the Alabama Gulf Coast he began packing up his luxury RV and getting off the island. “We could go two to three feet underwater on a barrier island like this,” he says.

He watched as Luxury RV Resort began to empty and cancellations for the weekend began rolling in.

But he wasn’t the only one moving out before Nate moves in. Some of the busiest places on the island, any boat ramp. At Boggy Point in Orange Beach boat owners were not taking any chances and using the good weather to get their boats on trailers and on higher ground.