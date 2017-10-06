Alabama settles lawsuit over Gulf State Park hotel

By Published:
Construction has already begun on the new 350 room lodge at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has settled a lawsuit that challenged the use of BP oil spill funds to build a beachside hotel and conference center.

In the settlement finalized on Thursday, Alabama agreed to commit long-standing funding for beach access, dune restoration programs, an education complex, biking trails and other amenities.

The Gulf Restoration Network had sued the state over the use of the more than $50 million of early restoration funds for the 350-room hotel.

Robert Wiygul, an attorney representing GNR, in a statement said the settlement guarantees that public dollars will go to ensuring better public access to Alabama beaches.

Alabama Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship said the agreement assures those amenities will be funded.

Blankenship said the hotel is projected to open in the fall of 2018.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s