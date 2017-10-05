Tropical Storm Nate Turns Deadly in Central America

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Authorities in Costa Rica have raised that country’s death toll blamed on flooding fed by Tropical Storm Nate to seven and say 15 others are missing.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Organism updated the toll from an earlier two on Thursday. President Luis Guillermo Solis said earlier that more than 5,000 residents were being housed in shelters due to flooding. Tropical Storm Nate, which formed Thursday off the coast of Nicaragua, is forecast to impact the U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend as a hurricane.

