Tropical Storm Nate Turns Deadly in Central America

By Published:
Flooding in Honduras from TS Nate

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Authorities in Costa Rica have raised that country’s death toll blamed on flooding fed by Tropical Storm Nate to seven and say 15 others are missing.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Organism updated the toll from an earlier two on Thursday. President Luis Guillermo Solis said earlier that more than 5,000 residents were being housed in shelters due to flooding. Tropical Storm Nate, which formed Thursday off the coast of Nicaragua, is forecast to impact the U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend as a hurricane.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s