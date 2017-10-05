Santa Rosa County Residents Collect Free Sand in Preparation for Storm

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County residents aren’t taking any chances with the potential storm threat.

In Pace, people collected free sand to put around their homes to protect from potential flooding.

Fire officials in Pace say the sand will be available throughout the entire weekend.

Resident William Faulk says the area has the tendency to flood.

“We’re out here filling sand bags for my mother.” Faulk said. “Her backyard, the water just runs through her house, so we’re going to just try to have some bags filled to keep anything from getting in the home.”

Faulk says he also has his emergency kit prepared filled with food and water.