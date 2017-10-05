Pedestrian Struck in Orange Beach

UPDATE 8:20 pm — Lieutenant Steven Brown with the Orange Beach Police Department tells News 5 it was a woman who was struck by a car this evening on the 24000 block of Peridido Beach Blvd.

The woman has been airlifted to the hospital.

The incident happened just before 7:30 Thursday evening and backed traffic up for almos tan hour.

Brown says the driver of the vehicle has not been cited.

He also says police don’t believe alcohol is a factor and the driver showed no signs of impairment when speaking to investigators.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Orange Beach on Perdido Beach Blvd and was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital.

Orange Beach Police are investigating the incident.

Currently, we are unsure who was struck or the condition of the person.

The incident occurred near the Pheonix 5. A section of the road has been blocked off.