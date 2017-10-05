Netflix to Raise the Cost of Their Most Popular Plans

WKRG Staff Published:

(CNN) — After two years without raising prices, online content provider Netflix is boosting the cost of certain subscription plans.

USA Today reports the service’s most popular plan will now cost $10.99 a month, costing a dollar more than the original $9.99.

The premium plan will go up by two dollars, to $13.99 a month.

The basic plan will remain unchanged at $7.99 a month.

The new prices will be phased in over several months.

Netflix has already started raising the coast for new customers in the U.S.

The price increase will begin for current subscribers on October 19th.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s