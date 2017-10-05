MPD: Suspect in Custody, Wanted for Multiple Robberies in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have a suspect in custody in connection to multiple robberies that took place in Mobile during September.

21-year-old Darrington Neal was been identified as the robber. Neal was described as wearing a bandana over his face and using a revolver.

Here’s a list of all of the robberies he committed:

– On 9/6/17 at O’Rielly’s Auto Parts located at 2801 Springhill Avenue

– On 9/15/17 at Citgo Gas located at 2721 Springhill Avenue

– On 9/20/17 at Quick Stop located at 161 South Florida Street

– On 9/24/17 at Stadium Package located at 1301 Virginia Street

– On 9/25/17 at Circle K located at 3050 Cottagehill Road

– On 9/25/17 at Citgo Gas located at 4675 Springhill Avenue