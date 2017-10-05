Mobile Police Seek Mobile Street Shooting Suspect

WKRG Staff Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Deandrea Deshawn Brown.

Brown is wanted for Assault 1st and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

According to Mobile Police, officers responded to the scene on Mobile Streett near Boyett Street on Monday to reports of one person shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw an unoccupied vehicle with several bullet holes in it wrecked in a ditch.

Police say witnesses said that a man got out of the vehicle with unknown injuries and got into another vehicle and left the scene.

Officer then responded to the University of South Alabama Hospital to reports of a person shot. The victim said that the suspect ran his vehicle off the road, approved his car and fired several shots into it, hitting the victim and left the scene.

Mobile Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown to call 251-208-7211.

 

 

