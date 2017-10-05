Man Builds 58 White Crosses to Honor Las Vegas Victims

LAS VEGAS(AP) –An Illinois man has installed 58 white crosses on the Las Vegas Strip to honor the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting.

Greg Zanis drove nearly 2,000 miles from the Chicago area to put up the crosses Thursday afternoon.

The 66-year-old retired carpenter is known for installing the markers at other mass killings, including the Columbine and Sandy Hook school shootings and Orlando nightclub massacre.

Zanis says he’s made more than 20,000 crosses after making his first 20 years ago when his father-in-law was killed.

He plans to keep the tribute up for 40 days before giving the crosses to the families of the victims.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES AND COMPLETE COVERAGE ON THE LAS VEGAS SHOOTING