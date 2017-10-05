Man Builds 58 White Crosses to Honor Las Vegas Victims

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Sherri Camperchioli helps set up some of the crosses that arrived in Las Vegas today to honor the victims of the mass shooting on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 

 

Sherri Camperchioli, left, and Jordan Cassel help set up some of the crosses that arrived in Las Vegas today to honor the victims of the mass shooting on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

LAS VEGAS(AP) –An Illinois man has installed 58 white crosses on the Las Vegas Strip to honor the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting.

 

Greg Zanis drove nearly 2,000 miles from the Chicago area to put up the crosses Thursday afternoon.

The 66-year-old retired carpenter is known for installing the markers at other mass killings, including the Columbine and Sandy Hook school shootings and Orlando nightclub massacre.

Zanis says he’s made more than 20,000 crosses after making his first 20 years ago when his father-in-law was killed.

He plans to keep the tribute up for 40 days before giving the crosses to the families of the victims.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES AND COMPLETE COVERAGE ON THE LAS VEGAS SHOOTING 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s