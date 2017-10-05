Louisiana Governor Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency as his state prepares for a direct hit from Tropical Storm Nate, possibly as a hurricane.

The governor said 1,300 National Guard troops are being mobilized, with 15 headed to New Orleans to monitor the fragile pumping system there.

With forecasts projecting landfall in southeast Louisiana Sunday morning, Edwards urged residents to ready for rainfall, storm surge, and severe winds – and to be where they intend to hunker down by “dark on Saturday.”

Louisiana’s governor says Nate is forecast to move quickly, rather than stall, and drop tremendous amounts of rain on the state. State officials hope that means New Orleans Won’t run into problems with its pumps being able to handle the water.

Edwards warned, however, against underestimating the storm.