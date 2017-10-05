LIVE Traffic Blog

By Published:

6:15 A.M. – It’s been a good start to your Thursday morning commute as travel on the Bayway and Causeway continues to roll along pretty well. We’re starting to see a little pick up there and the Westbound Lanes as far as traffic volume goes but it’s the time of the morning for that. No problems right now through either of the tunnels. We had an earlier accident Government Street near the I-65 Service Road, Mobile police was able to get that cleared. No new trouble spots in Mobile.  Florida Highway Patrol on the scene of an accident Highway 29 and Muscogee Road north of Pensacola.  Pensacola police report since they’re working.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s