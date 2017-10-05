LIVE Traffic Blog

6:15 A.M. – It’s been a good start to your Thursday morning commute as travel on the Bayway and Causeway continues to roll along pretty well. We’re starting to see a little pick up there and the Westbound Lanes as far as traffic volume goes but it’s the time of the morning for that. No problems right now through either of the tunnels. We had an earlier accident Government Street near the I-65 Service Road, Mobile police was able to get that cleared. No new trouble spots in Mobile. Florida Highway Patrol on the scene of an accident Highway 29 and Muscogee Road north of Pensacola. Pensacola police report since they’re working.

