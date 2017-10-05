LIVE Traffic Blog

5:35 A.M.-Our Thursday morning commute on the Bayway and Causeway has begun well. Problem-free both directions and no issues through either of the tunnels. Mobile police on the scene of an accident westbound government there between East I-65 Service Road and Satchel Paige drive. One lane is blocked so you use some caution in that area. No more delay as they finish up that overnight construction on I-65 northbound near 165 and no problems right now in Baldwin County or on the Panhandle .

5:06 A.M.-Our first check of traffic here on this early Thursday reveals traffic is running smoothly right now both directions to the Bayway and Causeway. No issues through either of the tunnels. No accidents in Mobile according to Mobile Police or Alabama Highway Patrol. Overnight construction though where it’s been repaving there I-65 Northbound from I165 up towards the Chickasaw exit. We’re seeing a little delay there for a little bit longer. But we’re moving along nicely on the Panhandle and no problems through Baldwin County.

