Jackson County Declares Local Emergency

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — According to a press release, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors proclaimed a “Declaration of Local Emergency” Thursday, October 5th in advance of Tropical Storm Nate.
The National Weather Service forecasters are predicting a Category 1 Hurricane to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana/Mississippi Gulf Coast. Residents are encouraged to pay close attention to weather updates as the landfall location is subject to change. Residents are also advised to begin making their hurricane preparations, including securing property. Although tomorrow’s weather is predicted to be beautiful, please pay close attention to weather updates as they are made available.
The Emergency Declaration allows the County to take several precautionary steps, including making sandbags available.
SANDBAGS (self-serve) will be available after 10:00 am tomorrow morning (Friday – October 6th) at the following locations:
UNINCORPORATED COUNTY
*West Division Roads Department
North Washington Avenue
Ocean Springs
*East Division Roads Department
20825 Hwy. 63
Moss Point
*Central Division Roads Department
8500 Jim Ramsey Road
Vancleave
*St. Andrews Fire Department
1401 Elm Street
*Forts Lake Fire Department
10701 Forts Lake Road
*Escatawpa Volunteer Fire Department
3801 Sentinel Drive
Moss Point
GAUTIER
*Behind City Hall
3330 Hwy 90
MOSS POINT
*Central Fire Station
4204 Bellview Street
OCEAN SPRINGS
*Ocean Springs Public Works Department
712 Pine Drive
PASCAGOULA
*Pascagoula Recycling Center
4011 14th Street