Jackson County Declares Local Emergency

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — According to a press release, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors proclaimed a “Declaration of Local Emergency” Thursday, October 5th in advance of Tropical Storm Nate.

The National Weather Service forecasters are predicting a Category 1 Hurricane to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana/Mississippi Gulf Coast. Residents are encouraged to pay close attention to weather updates as the landfall location is subject to change. Residents are also advised to begin making their hurricane preparations, including securing property. Although tomorrow’s weather is predicted to be beautiful, please pay close attention to weather updates as they are made available.

The Emergency Declaration allows the County to take several precautionary steps, including making sandbags available.

SANDBAGS (self-serve) will be available after 10:00 am tomorrow morning (Friday – October 6th) at the following locations:

UNINCORPORATED COUNTY

*West Division Roads Department

North Washington Avenue

Ocean Springs

*East Division Roads Department

20825 Hwy. 63

Moss Point

*Central Division Roads Department

8500 Jim Ramsey Road

Vancleave

*St. Andrews Fire Department

1401 Elm Street

*Forts Lake Fire Department

10701 Forts Lake Road

*Escatawpa Volunteer Fire Department

3801 Sentinel Drive

Moss Point

GAUTIER

*Behind City Hall

3330 Hwy 90

MOSS POINT

*Central Fire Station

4204 Bellview Street

OCEAN SPRINGS

*Ocean Springs Public Works Department

712 Pine Drive

PASCAGOULA

*Pascagoula Recycling Center

4011 14th Street