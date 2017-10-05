Harvest Moon Shines in the Sky

Oct. 5th Harvest Moon View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo By: Jeremy-Martha James Photo By: Larry Martin Photo By: Louis Mapp Photo By: Lynda Thornhill Tucker Photo By: Michael Byrd Photo By: Vickie Sheperd

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you looked up at the sky tonight, it was hard to miss the large full moon shining in the sky.

Tonight’s moon is named the Harvest Moon.

Why? Well NASA explains that the full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox is called the Harvest Moon.

NASA writes, “Farmers can work late into the night by the light of this Moon. Usually the full Moon rises an average of 50 minutes later each night, but for the few nights around the Harvest Moon, the Moon seems to rise at nearly the same time each night: just 25 to 30 minutes later across the northern U.S., and only 10 to 20 minutes later for much of Canada and Europe. For Washington, DC on Thursday night, October 5, 2017, the Moon will rise about 20 minutes after sunset; the next night moonrise will be about 36 minutes later. In two years out of three, the Harvest Moon comes in September, but this is one of the years when it occurs in October. The Harvest Moon is an old European name for this full Moon; Oxford English Dictionary cites the year 1706 for the first published use of the name “Harvest Moon.””