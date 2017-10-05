Fort Walton Beach Student Arrested for Posting School Threat on Snapchat

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach High School student has been arrested after posting a video on Snapchat with the message “Don’t come to skool tomorrow.” The video shows him with what appeared to be an AK-47.

The 15-year-old student was arrested Thursday by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a friend of the student who received the social media message reported it to her mother, the principal of Fort Walton Beach High School, and a school resource officer.

She said it frightened her and made her fear for the safety of her classmates. She added she did not want to attend school because she didn’t know if he would carry out his threat.

When OCSO investigators made contact with the student last night, he told them the social media message was “just a joke.”

OCSO investigators determined the gun in the photo was a type of airsoft gun.