Florida Governor Urges Residents to Prepare Ahead of Storm

PENSACOLA, Florida (WRKG) – Florida Governor Rick Scott met with emergency officials in Escambia County Thursday morning. Scott says state officials will keep an eye on the track of Tropical Storm Nate.

“We are 100 percent committed to making sure Floridians have timely information on this storm and we will continue to closely monitor it,” said Gov. Scott.

The Governor has activated the state emergency operation center to level one. That means it will be staffed 24 hours a day and resources will be provided to prepare for the storm.

The Governor says residents should remember that Hurricane Irma’s track shifted west and how Hurricane Harvey strengthened from a tropical storm to a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. He says residents should take action now to prepare.

“Take these things seriously,” said Gov. Scott “I’m still traveling the state and seeing the damage from Irma and I don’t want that to happen any place else. The big thing is, let’s take care of everybody’s life.”

Escambia County emergency officials will continue to monitor the track of the storm and will activate emergency action plans if needed.