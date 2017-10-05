Circuit Court Judge Retiring in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Judicial Commission is looking for a new Circuit Court Judge after the announcement Thursday that one longtime Judge is retiring.

Judge Rosemary de Juan Chambers announced that she will be retiring from her post in Place Nine of Mobile County. The move will become effective on January 4, 2018.

Judge Chambers oversees the domestic relations division in Mobile County and was appointed to the Circuit Court in 1992. She is known for instituting the court-ordered referral program known as “Helping Children Cope With Divorce” to improve parental communication for the benefit of their children. According to the court website, she also began a Lawyers for Children Pro Bono Program and assisted in the development of supervised visitation programs.

The court administrator will now be taking applications for anyone interested in the judgeship. The deadline for submissions is October 24 at 5 p.m. Contact the court administrator’s office for more details on applications.

After the applications are submitted, the public is invited to comment on the applicants during a hearing on November 15 at 5 p.m.

After the public comment period, the Judicial Commission will select the top three candidates to send to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s office who will then select the next Circuit Court Judge in Mobile County.