WKRG — Here’s a list of event cancellations in our area due to Tropical Storm Nate.

Destin Seafood Festival —

BaseFEST Concert — The BaseFEST concert on board Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola scheduled for Saturday, Oct 7th is cancelled due to potential inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nate expected to arrive in the Gulf Coast area early Sunday. The concert will not be rescheduled.

Camp Dixie Chicken Dinner —