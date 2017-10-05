BREAKING: FL Governor Rick Scott In Pensacola for TS Nate Preps

By Published:

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) – Florida Governor Rick Scott will visit the Public Safety Center in Escambia County Thursday morning in preparation for Tropical Storm Nate, which is expected to become a hurricane in the gulf this weekend. His visit is set for 9 AM Thursday. News 5 will be there LIVE on News 5 at 9 AM . We will bring you updates both on air and online. You can also watch LIVE on the WKRG Facebook page.
