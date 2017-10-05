BREAKING: FL Governor Rick Scott In Pensacola for TS Nate Preps

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) – Florida Governor Rick Scott will visit the Public Safety Center in Escambia County Thursday morning in preparation for Tropical Storm Nate, which is expected to become a hurricane in the gulf this weekend. His visit is set for 9 AM Thursday. News 5 will be there LIVE on News 5 at 9 AM . We will bring you updates both on air and online. You can also watch LIVE on the WKRG Facebook page.

GET THE LATEST ON NATE AND ALL TROPICAL WEATHER IN OUR TRACKING THE TROPICS SECTION OF WKRG.COM

Advertisement