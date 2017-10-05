Body Found in Santa Rosa Sound Identified as Missing Person

By Published:
Investigators on the scene of where the body was discovered Wednesday in Okaloosa County.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A man’s body that was found Wednesday afternoon near a boat slip in the Santa Rosa Sound has been preliminarily identified by authorities as person reported missing earlier this week.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the body was that of 25-year-old Vaughan Heppe, an Oregon resident who was reported missing on October 2 in northwest Florida.

Heppe went missing Monday from the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel on Miracle Strip Parkway, and authorities believed he was endangered at the time.

According to investigators, early indicators do not point to foul play in Heppe’s death.

The case remains under investigation, and an autopsy will be performed on the body by the 1st Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office.

(Courtesy: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook)

