Baldwin County Commission Recommends Voluntary Evacuations

Baldwin County, Ala (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Commission has recommended the following voluntary evacuations starting Friday, Oct 6th. Here is what they state in a press release:

The Baldwin County Commission, in coordination with the City of Orange Beach, City of Gulf Shores, and the City of Spanish Fort, is recommending a voluntary evacuation for the areas south of Alabama Highway 182 (Perdido Beach Boulevard, East and West Beach Boulevard), the Fort Morgan peninsula, and all low-lying and flood-prone areas of south Baldwin County, beginning at daylight on October 6, 2017.

In anticipation of tropical storm force winds, a voluntary evacuation during the same time is recommended for areas along U.S. Highway 90 (the Causeway), in Spanish Fort, which may become impassable due to tide and surge from Mobile Bay.

Double red flags indicating Gulf waters closed to swimming will be raised along the beaches and persons are directed to stay out of the water. Those residing in RVs/Campers on the island are encouraged to abide by the voluntary evacuation notice.