What is a “Bump Fire Stock”?

(WKRG) — The “bump fire stock” basically takes a semi-automatic weapon and transforms it into as close to an automatic weapon as legally possible.

It uses a spring action and the rifle’s natural recoil to produce rapid-fire. Investigators say at least a dozen of the Vegas shooters’ rifles were equipped with the bump stock.

Local gun dealers say it is not a viable option for accuracy, it wastes ammo and basically turns money into noise. Others called it a “range toy” used so a shooter can experience the simulation of automatic fire.

The apparatus cost anywhere from $200 to $400 and is legal and ATF approved. But maybe not for long. Wednesday afternoon Florida Senator Bill Nelson sponsored a bill that would outlaw the device, saying “at the very least it would make it harder for someone to convert a semi-automatic into what is essentially a fully automatic machine gun.”

