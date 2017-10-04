Voters elect new mayor in Birmingham, replacing William Bell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s most populous city has a new mayor.

Voters in the Birmingham mayor’s race on Tuesday elected challenger Randall Woodfin over incumbent William Bell by a wide margin.

Al.com reports that 36-year-old Woodfin will be the youngest Birmingham mayor in the city’s modern history. Woodfin is the youngest mayor since David Fox took office in 1893.

News organizations report that Woodfin got 58 percent of the votes over Bell’s 41 percent, and that Bell conceded the race around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Bell had served as mayor since 2010.

Bell’s staff said the new mayor will take office on Nov. 28.

After Woodfin won the race Tuesday night, progressive leader and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders issued the following statement of support:

Congratulations to Mayor-Elect Randall Woodfin for running a great grassroots and winning campaign. I look forward to working with him in the months and years ahead, as he brings progressive government to Birmingham as its next mayor.”