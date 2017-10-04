VIDEO: Tennessee Chemical Plant Explosion, Nearby Residents Take Shelter

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.(WJHL) — Eastman Chemical officials have asked that anyone in a half-mile radius of the intersection of John B. Dennis and Moreland Drive to remain sheltered in place.

They’re continuing to stabilize and assess the situation. Neighbors within a half-mile radius of the intersection of John B. Dennis and Moreland Drive, and personnel inside the Kingsport plant perimeter are being asked to remain sheltered in place until further notice.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. Click here to watch a live stream from the site of the explosion. KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) – A series of coal gas explosions at a chemical plant sent up a big plume of smoky black pollution and forced people nearby to shelter in place.

Eastman Chemical says “there have been no injuries reported beyond first aid” from Wednesday’s accident in the coal gasification area of its Kingsport factory. The company said it reported what it calls “a process upset” to authorities. Witnesses described three loud explosions as a flare stack blew, followed by two gasifiers. Neighbors were warned to shelter in place, although the advisory was reduced to a half-mile radius about an hour later. Wednesday was the anniversary of an Oct. 4, 1960 explosion and fire at Tennessee Eastman Company’s Aniline factory that killed 16 people and injured 400 others.