Verizon’s Top Media Executive Marni Walden is Leaving

Associated Press Published:

NEW YORK (AP) – Marni Walden, the executive in charge of Verizon’s media business, is leaving the company.

Verizon spokesman Bob Varettoni says she is leaving to pursue other opportunities and her departure has nothing to do with Tuesday’s announcement of a bigger hack at Yahoo.

Verizon acquired Yahoo in June and combined it with a 2015 acquisition, AOL, into a content and ad business called Oath. The country’s largest carrier is looking for new revenue sources as the wireless industry slows.

Walden will become a “strategic adviser” to Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam after the end of the year and leave the company entirely in February. Tim Armstrong, the former Google executive who had run Oath under Walden, will now report directly to Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam. Walden will not be replaced.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s