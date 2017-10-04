Update from MPD: Driver Found Asleep in West Mobile, Almost Hits Officer Twice in Chase

Related Coverage Driver in Custody After Nearly Hitting Mobile Police Officers

WEST MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A female driver has been arrested after police say she nearly struck an officer with her vehicle twice in West Mobile, as we first reported on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, officers received complaints of a woman asleep in her vehicle on Schillinger Road North. When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Sharon Hashem, who appeared to be impaired.

Hashem allegedly refused commands from officers and drove off to begin a pursuit, nearly striking an officer in the process. Police say Hashem stopped in the Charmingdale area, but chose to speed off again, nearly hitting the officer a second time.

Hashem was eventually apprehended near Moffett Road and Howells Ferry Road. She is charged with reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, failure to obey a police officer, attempting to elude a police officer, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

As of this writing, she is in Mobile Metro Jail awaiting a bond hearing.