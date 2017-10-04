UPDATE: Bond Set For Man Charged with Terrorist Threats

Related Coverage Bay Minette Man Arrested for Terrorist Threat After Facebook Posts Referencing Las Vegas

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who allegedly made terroristic threats towards the Bay Minette community on Facebook appeared for his bond hearing today at a satellite court in Fairhope.

Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz says 23-year old Joel Gilliam received a 10-thousand dollar corporate surety bond along with GPS monitoring.

In order to post bond, Gilliam will have to provide an address to prosecutors which he previously did not do when arrested. This would allow for a GPS perimeter to be set in place while he wears an ankle monitor.

He was arrested early on October 3rd after posting a series of startling comments online.

Some of the screenshots sent to News 5 from viewers read, “Who wants to come slaughter all of Bay Minette like Vegas…”(sic) and another reads, “For those (expletive) who are 6 feet under in vegas Lucifer blessed me with eternal life for that (expletive)” (sic).

He faces one charge of making a terrorist threat, a class C felony. The charge could carry a 40-year prison sentence.

Gilliam has 30 days from his arrest to request a preliminary hearing which would be set up within 21 days of that request.

If not, his case will be handled once it reaches a grand jury.

Gilliam remains in the Baldwin County Jail.