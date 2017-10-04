Hurricane Warnings for Most of the News 5 Viewing Area, Models Agreeing On Landfall Location

Hurricane Warnings for Nate are active for most of the coastal locations across the News 5 area. The storm is gaining strength as it tracks northwestward into the Gulf. By Saturday it will be a hurricane that has a track bringing it directly toward our neck of the woods early Sunday. Here’s the track with the timeline (note…timing is not going to be EXACT.):

Here’s the current storm surge warnings & hurricane warnings in effect:

This is a steady mover so extreme rain is not a major concern. Even as a minimal Category 1 hurricane, it’s more likely to be a smaller storm than larger and that helps to limit degree of surge and high wind. Most of us will stay dry with sunny skies throughout the afternoon today so it’s necessary to start your plans now and make sure you are prepared. Rain and thunderstorms increase tomorrow with gusty winds. Rain coverage for both Saturday and Sunday will be near 80%, with total amounts varying from 5-12 inches depending on where you are.

Here are the top threats that Nate will bring:

Storm surge heights 4-7 feet.

Extreme wind around 80 mph.

Rain totals 5-12 inches.

Small Tornadoes in the outer bands possible.

We will keep you updated on our website, on-air, and through Facebook with all the latest information throughout the entirely of Tropical Storm Nate.