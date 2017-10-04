Tropical Depression 16 Forms in the Caribbean

Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the southern Caribbean Sea. It has 35 mph winds and is moving northwest at 7 mph. Here is the initial data from the Hurricane Center:

LOCATION…12.2N 81.9W

ABOUT 25 MI…40 KM SSW OF SAN ANDRES ISLAND

ABOUT 210 MI…340 KM SSE OF CABO GRACIAS A DIOS ON NIC/HON BORDER

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 305 DEGREES AT 7 MPH…11 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1005 MB…29.68 INCHES

TD16 is expected to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Nate later today.

Model forecasts indicate that this system will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. The National Hurricane Center track forecast shows further strengthening. Our News 5 area is included in the initial track with the center to the east of us. That is subject to change, so have a plan for what you will do if tropical weather threatens this weekend. We will watch carefully and keep you informed here and on News 5.