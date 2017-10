Today was science day at UMS-Wright Prep School in Mobile. I spent part of the afternoon with the 3rd grade.

These are students of Mr. Davis, Mrs. Pritchard, Mrs. McGrew, and Mrs. Rogers. They’ve been studying weather, and disasters so we talked a lot about tornadoes and hurricanes. I had help with experiments from Amelia, Maddie, Sarah Frances, and Monroe. They and their classmates all get the “Alan Sealls of Approval.”