Suspects Wanted for Breaking Into Cars at Daphne Sports Complex

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Daphne Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate two suspects wanted for several crimes over the past week.

According to Daphne Police, three cars were broken into at the Trione Sports Complex in Daphne where the suspects stole credit cards, cash and purses.

Shortly after the break-ins occurred, one of the stolen credit cards was used at the retail store Target in the Mobile area.

Daphne Police provided surveillance images of two suspects walking out of the Target on Friday, September 29th. If you have any information about the suspects, please contact Corporal Jason Vannoy at 251-621-2839.