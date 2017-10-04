Suspects Wanted for Breaking Into Cars at Daphne Sports Complex

By Published:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Daphne Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate two suspects wanted for several crimes over the past week.

According to Daphne Police, three cars were broken into at the Trione Sports Complex in Daphne where the suspects stole credit cards, cash and purses.

Shortly after the break-ins occurred, one of the stolen credit cards was used at the retail store Target in the Mobile area.

Daphne Police provided surveillance images of two suspects walking out of the Target on Friday, September 29th. If you have any information about the suspects, please contact Corporal Jason Vannoy at 251-621-2839.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s