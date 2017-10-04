Schools in Alabama County Close for 2nd Day After Threat

Published: Updated:

LUVERNE, Ala. (AP) – Officials say an unspecified threat has led schools in an Alabama county to close for a second consecutive day.

WSFA-TV reports schools in Crenshaw County will remain closed on Wednesday after authorities discovered a vague threat on social media. Public schools announced they were also closed on Tuesday as a precaution while authorities investigate.

The threat was not directed toward a particular school or system within the county. Lurleen B. Wallace Community College says its Luverne campus has also closed.

County Schools superintendent Dr. Boyd English says local authorities altered after receiving information from state and federal officials about the potential threat.

County Sheriff Mickey Powell says multiple agencies, including the FBI, are involved.

No arrests have been made.

