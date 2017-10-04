Publix Recalls Ground Turkey

(CNN) — More than 38,000 pounds of ground turkey is being recalled.

According to the USDA’s food safety and inspection service, the meat may be contaminated with metal shavings.

The Prestage Foods white styrofoam trays of ground turkey with a clear plastic film covering were sold at Aldi and Weis markets.

They are marked with the number P22000.

The USDA says the health risk is low and so far, there have been no reports of injury or illness.

Consumers who purchased this ground turkey should throw it away or return it to where you bought it.