BREAKING: President Trump Arrives in Las Vegas to Visit First Responders and Victims

UPDATE: Air Force One has touched down in Las Vegas

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says it’s a “sad day” as he departs the White House to meet with first responders and the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Trump says authorities are “learning a lot more” about the gunman in the shooting, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500 during an outdoor Las Vegas concert. The president says those details will be announced at “an appropriate time.”

WATCH: President Trump in Las Vegas

The president told reporters Wednesday before boarding Marine One that he and first lady Melania Trump will be paying their respects to meeting with police who have done a “fantastic job in a very short time.”

