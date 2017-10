OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) –The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was discovered in the Santa Rosa Sound off Okaloosa Island Wednesday afternoon.

According to the OCSO office, the body was discovered around 2:35 p.m.

OSCO investigators say the person’s identity and manner of death is unknown.

News 5 is working on gathering more details.