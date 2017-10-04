Northwest Florida Prepares for Potential Storm

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Emergency Manager John Dosh says storm preparations are underway, and residents shouldn’t wait until the last minute to get everything they need.

“We’re well into the hurricane season,” Dosh said. “We’re actually deep into the heart of the season. We hope that everyone out there has a plan in place and at least a disaster supply kit.”

Dosh says the county is working with the National Weather Service to see where the storm will go. He says they haven’t started emergency action just yet, but all agencies are ready.

“Shutter up,” Dosh said. “If we end up being in a position where we have to put up shutters. Getting all of their resources that are outside, inside and secure. There are a lot of things that have to take place outside of them doing their day to day jobs.”

Dosh says some other things residents should have in emergency kits are birth certificates and driver licenses.