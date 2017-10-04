NFL Ratings Down Amid Protests

By Published:
FILE - This Aug. 21, 2017 file photo shows members of the Cleveland Browns kneeling during the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. Unions representing Cleveland police and paramedics say they won’t hold a large American flag before the Cleveland Browns’ season opener because of previous player protests during the national anthem. The president of the Cleveland Association of Rescue Employees Local 1975 said Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 the protest has upset union members. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, file)

NEW YORK (AP) – The National Football League is continuing a steady decline in audience. The fourth week of games had the smallest audience of the year on a weekend that some conservatives had called for a boycott because some players used the national anthem to protest against police treatment of minorities. The Nielsen company said Tuesday that last weekend's nationally televised games averaged 14.2 million viewers, down from 14.8 million viewers the week before. Fox News Channel personality Sean Hannity was among the people calling for the boycott. It's virtually impossible to tell what kind of impact it had, considering that viewership had been going down before that. Meanwhile, CBS was the top-rated network for the first week of the fall season for the ninth year in a row.
