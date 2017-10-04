Mississippi Student Dies As Car Runs Under School Bus

By Published:

ASHLAND, Miss. (AP) – A north Mississippi student is dead and two are injured after a car ran under a school bus.

Benton County Deputy Coroner tells WHBQ-TV that 14-year-old Kahleb McKinnie, an Ashland High School freshman, was killed Tuesday morning.

A sixth-grade student, McKinnie’s cousin, was critically injured and flown to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital.

The driver, a senior, was treated for injuries at a local hospital but is expected to recover.

No one on the bus was hurt.

Ashland Police say the driver reported being blinded by the sun.

Police say the bus had just dropped off elementary school students and was on its way to the middle and high school when it was hit by the car.

Counselors and pastors were brought in to talk with students.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

