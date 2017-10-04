Man Shot at Crestview Apartment Complex

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating an early morning shooting at the Crape Myrtle Apartments.

Officers came to the apartment complex at 1:23 a.m. and found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. His silver Acura had several bullet holes in it and had backed into another car.

Investigators found several shell casings on the scene. Blood was also found in a nearby Cadillac.

The victim was taken to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center’s trauma center, where he is in critical condition.

Sgt. Ray Harp with the Criminal Investigations Department says they are trying to follow leads in the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-3544.