Locals Stock Up on Supplies in Mobile County

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Mobile County residents are stocking up on supplies just in case a storm comes our way.

“I’ve already started taking precautions with supplies, but we’re keeping an eye on it,” said Mobile resident John Reeves.

Emergency officials say seeing the destruction in Texas after Hurricane Harvey and in Florida after Hurricane Irma should encourage residents to have a plan.

“Review your personal family emergency plan,” said John Kilcullen, Director of Plans & Operations for the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency. “Restock your disaster supplies or assemble disaster supplies if you don’t have them already and just be prepared to take further action should it be necessary.”

Residents who were buying supplies Wednesday say they are not panicking, but would rather be safe than sorry.